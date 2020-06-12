Stephanie Sanzo Pushes Through Upper Body Workout In Orange Sports Bra And Black Leggings

Stephanie Sanzo showed off her chiseled arms and shoulder muscles in her most recent Instagram post as she powered through a weightlifting workout that focused on her upper body.

In the first video of her eight-part series, the Australian fitness trainer tackled a set of single-arm presses. For this exercise, she raised what appeared to be a 12.5-pound dumbbell to her shoulder and pushed it above her head.

Next, she moved on to a set of bent-over reverse flys. For this exercise, she leaned her torso forward and spread her arms as she lifted and lowered two dumbbells that looked much smaller than the one she used in the first clip.

A set of Arnold presses came next. Stephanie lifted two dumbbells to her shoulders for this one and then raised them over her head, twisting her wrists as she did so.

In the fourth video of the series, she knocked out a set of bent-over rows. To complete her reps, Stephanie bent forward with both weights in her hands and lifted them towards her shoulders, hinging the movement at her elbows.

A set of close-grip pushups followed after which she tackled a set of arm extensions while she lay on her stomach. After that, Stephanie completed a series of bicycle crunches before ending the workout with a set of McGill sit-ups. The latter exercise required her to lay on her back and place her hands beneath her glutes. Then she raised her torso and lowered it as she kept one knee raised and her other leg extended in front of her.

In her caption, Stephanie wrote that the circuit is part of her current weightlifting challenge on the SWEAT fitness app. She added that the entire program requires dumbells and a resistance band, so it can be done at home.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times and over 550 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, one fan vouched for the effectiveness of Stephanie’s routines.

“I’ve been doing your workouts absolutely amazing and I could see the results,” they wrote before adding a trio of flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

Others complimented Stephanie’s physique.

“Omg guuurl, you’re looking more ripped and muscular than ever,” a second Instagram use wrote. “Goals.”

Others had questions for Stephanie.

“Should I be pushing weights as heavy as possible with good form with your challenge? This is my first time doing your program but have been weight lifting for 3 years,” a third Instagram user asked.

“Yes! If you have the weights available- go hard,” she replied.