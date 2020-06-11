Spider-Man: Miles Morales Announced During PlayStation 5 ‘Future of Gaming’ Stream

After incurring a week-long delay as a result of Black Lives Matters protests and calls for an end to racial injustice around the globe, Sony finally held its Future of Gaming live stream, during which the console-maker, games publisher and tech giant revealed some of its early offerings for the upcoming PlayStation 5 system. The event was likely worth the wait for Spider-Man fans, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales was officially announced during the stream.

The announcement trailer for the PlayStation Studios/Insomniac Games-produced title was later uploaded to the PlayStation official YouTube channel. As of this report, the video has amassed around 500,000 views in just a few, short hours.

In the 92-second video, the Morales version of the Spider-Man character was shown donning his traditional black and red suit as he swung through the streets of a sun-lit cityscape using his web-slingers, rescued citizens in peril and battled a myriad of foes. At the end of the video, the phrases “Be Greater” and “Be Yourself” were displayed prominently on the screen, after which a Holiday 2020 release date was revealed.

As reported by Polygon, post-credit scenes from 2018’s PlayStation 4 hit Marvel’s Spider-Man, referred to Morales, which quickly prompted fan theories about a Morales-led sequel.

The Morales Spider-Man — who is a half-black, half-latino teenager by day — was the central character of the Ultimate Spider-Man universe that was introduced by Marvel Comics back in 2000. 11 years after the continuity was originally created, Morales was introduced as the successor to the original Spider-Man, a deceased Peter Parker, after he was bitten by a spider created by his uncle — the villainous Prowler — that contained Parker’s blood.

Writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli created the character, which later joined Marvel’s mainstream continuity — dubbed Earth-616 — along with the rest of the Ultimate universe when the two continuities were effectively merged following the events of 2015’s “Secret Wars” story event. Morales was later featured as Spider-Man in Sony’s computer-animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a hit with fans and critics alike.

The feature currently holds a critical score of 87 out of a possible 100 — signifying universal acclaim — on the review aggregation site Metacritic.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, the unveiling of Spider-Man: Miles Morales wasn’t the only major Spidey-related revelation to be made recently. While appearing on an episode of PeopleTV/Entertainment Weekly‘s Couch Surfing web series, actor J.K. Simmons let slip the fact that he had signed on to play iconic character J. Jonah Jameson in multiple movies beyond his short cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home.