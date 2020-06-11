Chicago Police Union President Says Officers Who Kneel With Protesters Could Be ‘Brought Up On Charges’

The president of Chicago’s police union has warned officers that if they take a knee in solidarity with protesters, they could be kicked out of the union and potentially face discipline.

The warning from Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara comes after the department has come under scrutiny for its treatment of protesters across the last two weeks, when the city has seen a series of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd and an end to systemic racism. As Fox 32 Chicago reported, Catanzara said that those who do join protesters could face charges.

“If you kneel, you’ll be risking being brought up on charges and thrown out of the lodge,” Catanzara said, referring to officers who join protesters in taking a knee being thrown out of the police union.

A number of police departments have taken a knee in solidarity with protesters, who have adopted the form of protest of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of color. But Catanzara made it clear that this would not be tolerated with members of the Chicago Police Department.

“Specifically this weekend. This was about defunding and abolishing the police officers. And you’re going to take a knee for that? It’s ridiculous,” Catanzara said.

The stance did not go over well with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot, who has been critical of the police union. As Fox 32 Chicago reported, she passed at offering a comment on the remarks.

“I don’t really think we should credit those kinds of really unfortunate comments. I’m not going to dignify them with any further response,” she said.

Other police departments have come into controversy for reaction to officers kneeling alongside protesters. As the San Francisco Examiner reported, an officer who knelt alongside protesters at an event last week was sent home early for insubordination a day later. The report noted that officer Ruben Rhodes, who joined at least two other officers in kneeling outside a police station last week, was accused of insubordination the next day for wearing earrings to work.

As the report noted, Rhodes had work earrings to work every day before that point without facing any discipline. Rhodes said he believes he was targeted because he identifies as non-binary. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said they could not comment on the discipline for Rhodes as it is a personnel issue, but noted that a number of other members of the department including Chief Bill Scott and an assistant chief have take a a knee to honor Floyd. The spokesperson noted that the gesture is “consistent with community policing policies” that encourages officers to show empathy and understanding for the community.