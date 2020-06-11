Anna Nystrom Stuns In A Feminine White Top For A Gorgeous Selfie

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous selfie that highlighted her natural beauty. As the geotag indicated, the picture was taken in Stockholm, Sweden. Not much of Anna’s background was visible in the shot, allowing her ensemble and stunning features to be the focal point of the picture.

Anna showed off her fit physique in a feminine white top which had a neckline with a subtle v-neck that showed off just a hint of cleavage. The bodice of the top featured delicate eyelet lace and had a trio of pearly white buttons that went down the front of the garment. The feminine details continued in the sleeves, which were puffed and crafted from a semi-sheer white material. The sleeves were also trimmed with the same eyelet lace that was on her top.

The top clung to every inch of Anna’s toned stomach before ending just above her belly button and leaving a sliver of her stomach exposed. She paired the feminine top with what looked like white high-waisted leggings. However, the shot was cropped just below Anna’s hips, so not much of her lower body was visible in the frame.

Anna finished off the look with a few accessories. She wore a delicate bracelet on one wrist and a slightly chunkier bracelet crafted from circular beads on the other. She also had a delicate gold necklace with a circular pendant around her neck, and a few rings on her fingers.

The only splash of color came from the soft peach hue on her nails. She held up her cell phone to capture the shot, and placed her other hand on her slim waist.

Anna’s long blond locks cascaded down her back, and she incorporated a small braid along one side for an extra embellishment. She had what looked like a nude hue on her lips and neutral brown tones on her eyes for a natural yet stunning look.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the stunning selfie, and the post received over 14,000 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 259 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“So perfect,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolute stunner and gorgeous beauty,” another follower wrote.

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen!” a third fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a gorgeous snap taken while she was out on a walk in Sweden. She wore a figure-hugging pink mini dress that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure, and paired it with some white sneakers for a cute yet casual outfit that showed off her sculpted legs.