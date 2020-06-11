Melissa Riso Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In White Bikini

Melissa Riso’s most recent social media share saw rocking another sexy bikini. The new Instagram upload captured the model at an up-close and personal angle, much to the delight of her fans.

Melissa posed in the center of the frame. She leaned her back against a wall that appeared to be constructed of dark brick. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but she seemed to be deep in thought. The photo was cropped a few inches below her navel, but fans were still treated to a great view of her gym-honed figure.

Melissa opted for a bright white bikini that helped to accentuate her all-over glow. The top boasted a halter-neck cut and a deep V-neckline that exposed her voluptuous chest. She playfully tugged at the center of the top — a move that helped to reveal even more cleavage. Its tiny triangular cups were spaced far apart, and a portion of her tan line was visible on the center of her bust.

The actress wore a pair of white bottoms to match, and she pulled the sides up high on her hips. The front of the garment rode low and left her abs bare. Her funky tattoo helped to draw even more attention to her taut tummy.

Melissa rested her back against the wall and put her arms near her sides. She bent her arms at her elbows and placed one hand on top of the other. She matched the hue of her nails to her swimsuit, which helped her manicure pop even more.

Melissa wore mermaid-like spirals in her mane, which came spilling down past her shoulders and chest. She also went all-out on her application of makeup, rocking what looked like defined brows and shimmery eyeshadow. She also appeared to sport blush and highlighter while completing the look with a matte lipstick.

In her caption, Melissa made sure to credit her Los Angeles-based photographer, Studio977, for snapping the shot. She also tagged her makeup artist, Angee Garibyan.

Fans have been far from shy about showing their appreciation for the skin-baring snap. The post has garnered over 1,600 likes and 50-plus comments in a few minutes.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Wonderful beautiful princess. Truly stunning inside and out,” a second social media user added, alongside a series of flames and hearts.

“You are Perfection @ its Absolute Finest to me Baby,” one more Instagrammer raved.

A few others were left speechless and flooded the comments section with flame emoji instead of words.