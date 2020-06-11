WWE News: Randy Orton Reveals Retirement Plans

Randy Orton has been a fixture on WWE’s main roster since 2002, and he is by all accounts a veteran superstar. However, while Orton’s in-ring career has more years behind it than it does moving forward, the superstar doesn’t intend on retiring from the squared circle any time soon.

As quoted by WrestleTalk, Orton discussed his retirement plans during a recent media call ahead of Backlash. According to the superstar, he wants to reach a specific milestone before he hangs up his boots for good.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I’ll do it another 10. My plan would be to keep going until my 50th birthday. I would be able to do that and support my family for 30 years because of the way I tell stories in the ring. The facial expression, transitional things, those are the things people remember.”

The question was posed to Orton during a conversation about his online feud with Tomasso Ciampa. Earlier this week, Orton criticized NXT superstars for the way they wrestle, claiming that they risk shortening their careers by focusing more on performing high-risk maneuvers than telling stories in the ring.

Ciampa — who has received several long-term injuries in the past — responded by calling Orton a boring wrestler. Orton didn’t take offense to the superstar’s opinion, however, and has since claimed that he’d be willing to help Ciampa with his ring work, in order to prevent him from getting hurt again.

Orton’s in-ring style has been key to his longevity, and the superstar appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank. He is still only 40 years old as well, which is the same age as many of his colleagues. Orton may just seem older because he’s been wrestling for 20 years.

As documented by PWInsider, Orton has also been wrestling a lighter schedule in recent years. While he’s still a regular face on the company’s weekly shows and pay-per-views, it is believed that he doesn’t appear at as many house shows as other main roster stars. This courtesy is extended to most veterans, as WWE’s house show schedule can take its toll on performers’ bodies.

Orton signed a new WWE contract last year, ending speculation that he was looking to join All Elite Wrestling. His latest comments suggest that he still has plenty of ambitions to chase in WWE, even though he’s a 13-time World Champion who has won every main accolade in the company.

By offering advice to Ciampa, Orton might also be interested in becoming a mentor to the superstars on the black-and-gold brand.