Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reportedly Fears She’ll Lose $1.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Stassi Schroeder is reportedly worried about money.

Stassi Schroeder is reportedly living in fear that she might lose the $1.7 million home she and her fiancé, Beau Clark, moved into earlier this year.

According to a new report, the ex-Vanderpump Rules star broke the bank when she bought her first home and is now concerned that she will not be able to afford it after losing just about all of her income as a result of the discriminatory behavior she exhibited towards her former co-star, Faith Stowers, years ago.

“Stassi really broke the bank paying for their first home, and now she’s worried about being able to afford it with no work coming in,” an insider revealed to The Sun on June 11.

Earlier this week, Bravo cut ties with Stassi and a number of other companies, including JustFab, Skrewball Whiskey, Billie razors, and Ritual Vitamins, followed suit. She also lost her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, which was on tour at the time when quarantine first began.

Although the source went on to say that Stassi is not struggling wth money at the moment and has a lot of money saved, the property she took on was quite pricey, which may mean she is unable to continue to live there longterm.

“Now she feels like she’s lost everything she’s spent years building,” the source shared.

The insider went on to say that Stassi has been quite emotional and was completely rocked by the loss of her gig on Vanderpump Rules, as was her entire family. As for the future, Stassi hopes she will ultimately be able to repair her reputation in the eyes of the many fans and followers who have supported her over the years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans on Twitter were immediately concerned about Stassi’s finances and the way in which she’d be able to pay for both her pricey home in Los Angeles and her upcoming wedding in Italy after learning of her firing on Tuesday.

“I’m wondering how Stassi’s going to pay for her new house and wedding now,” one person tweeted. “You know she wasn’t expecting this.”

Another person pointed out that Beau quit his full-time job to be Stassi’s assistant as she embarked on a podcast tour several months ago and noted that the cast members of the series didn’t realize how quickly their Bravo paychecks could disappear. Meanwhile, a third said that Stassi and Beau were likely “freaking out about losing everything.”