Kelly Clarkson Screams In Excitement After Being Surprised By ‘The Goonies’ Star Sean Astin

Kelly Clarkson almost fell out of her seat when she received a virtual surprise from 'The Goonies' star Sean Astin.

Kelly Clarkson is a major longtime fan of the 1980’s adventure show The Goonies. Thus, she was completely shocked during her virtual interview with Josh Gad on Thursday, June 11, when Sean Astin’s face popped up on the screen. Astin, who played Mikey Walsh on The Goonies, stuck around to chat with both Clarkson and Gad, according to Today.

Gad already knew Astin because he previously organized a a virtual Goonies reunion that aired on his own YouTube show Reunited Apart. Astin, as well as eight other cast members, took part in the reunion. Gad had been the one to coordinate Astin’s appearance during the virtual interview, but did not let Clarkson in on his plan in hopes of surprising her. When she did notice that Astin had joined their conversation, she screamed and nearly fell out of her chair. Gad raised his phone to the camera to capture a quick snapshot of Clarkson’s astonished reaction while Astin simply laughed.

“Oh my God! I’m so hot and sweaty right now. Oh my God, I can’t even believe I’m talking to you!” she told Astin.

Clarkson went on to express just how much she loved The Goonies. Even though she was only 3-years-old when it came out, it quickly became her favorite childhood movie and one that she would continue to watch over and over again. Thus, she had greatly enjoyed watching the recent reunion show.

“You don’t understand. That Goonies reunion, Sean, I needed that like a fat kid needs cake. I watched every second twice. I love that ya’ll redid the lines. I love that everybody got on, like was that so cool?” she asked Astin.

Astin complimented Gad on making the reunion show a reality.

“Josh, because he’s a true fan and because he is who he is, he like brought the band back together, like legit,” he said with a laugh.

Even though Astin is 49 and Clarkson is 38, he joked that they almost looked like they could be brother and sister. This greatly delighted Clarkson.

“I would so risk coronavirus right now for a group hug, you have no idea,” she said at the conclusion of the interview.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed publicly on June 11 that Clarkson had filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock whom she has been married to since 2013. The former couple have two kids together and Blackstock has two additional children from a previous relationship. Clarkson has not yet opened up publicly regarding why she is getting divorced.