Suzy Cortez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Black Lace Lingerie

On Thursday, June 11, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The social media sensation tagged the photographer Gabriel Renné, insinuating that he took the provocative picture. The suggestive snap showed the 30-year-old striking a seductive pose in front of a black backdrop. She kneeled with her legs spread on what appears to be a teal chair. Suzy leaned forward and placed both of her hands between her legs. She turned her head and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a black lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoos on her ribs and forearm. Suzy accessorized the sexy look with sizable gold hoop earrings and a coordinating wrist cuff.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in tousled waves and a deep side part. It appears she had hired makeup artist Joan Blackbird, who she also tagged in the post, for the photoshoot. Her blue eyes were enhanced with an application of what seems to be dark eyeshadow and false eyelashes. The glamorous look also appeared to feature filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Suzy advertised for her OnlyFans account where she posts “exclusive material” that presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“So gorgeous,” wrote one admirer, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Goddess…!!!” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The suggestive snap seemed to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore sheer lingerie with lace detailing and a feather boa. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.