Kelsey Wells Powers Through Leg Workout In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings

Kelsey Wells focused on her lower body in the most recent workout video on her Instagram page.

In the shared video, Kelsey rocked a gray sports bra with pink, white, and black stripes on the side and paired that with matching leggings. With her hair in a high ponytail, the fitness trainer started her circuit with a series of alternating lunges. For this exercise, she took large steps forward and then bent both her knees, switching between her right and left legs with each repetition. In her caption, she recommended doing 16 repetitions.

Then Kelsey lay down on an exercise mat for a set of glute bridges. These required her to lift her hips as she kept her knees raised and her feet planted on the mat. Her caption suggested doing 15 repetitions.

Then she assumed a wide-legged stance for a series of jump squats. Kelsey launched herself into the air during each repetition and bent her knees when she landed. Her caption suggested 10 repetitions per set for three rounds.

These were followed by a set of single-leg Romanian deadlifts. For these, Kelsey started in an upright standing position with one foot in front of the other. Then she leaned her upper body forward while simultaneously raising her back leg behind her. Her caption recommended doing 16 repetitions of this exercise.

Next, she ended the circuit with a set of double-pulse squats. She wrote that these should be done in 60-sec intervals.

The post has been viewed close to 120,000 times, and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it.

In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“I love the no equipment workout!” one person wrote. “I never have enough stuff on hand to do the regular PWR at home, but I’m really feeling the challenge now!” PWR is Kesley’s signature paid workout program.

“I am loving the freedom and flexibility the at home no equipment workouts are providing me! After 3 months of Staying Safe at Home, getting an hour to myself to get a workout in with my kids fighting and/or destroying the house is nearly impossible.”

Amid all of the compliments, some fans had questions.

“Do you recommend wearing shoes to do these exercises? Kinda don’t like wearing my grubby gym shoes at home,” a fourth Instagram user asked.

In her reply, Kelsey said that she definitely recommends wearing shoes during the workout and went on to suggest wearing footwear with great arch support.