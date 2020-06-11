Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Scandalously Skimpy Neon Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy neon yellow bikini.

Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture was taken outside by a pool that has appeared in many of her previous Instagram snaps. Several lounge chairs were visible on the side of the pool opposite from where she was standing, and the space was surrounded by several large trees with lush, green leaves that made the space feel like an oasis.

The bikini Abby wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bikini top could barely contain her curves, and consisted of two tiny triangles of neon yellow fabric with thin straps that stretched around her neck and two thin straps that criss-crossed her upper abdomen. Her ample assets were on full display in the look, and the bikini top showed off a serious amount of cleavage as well as side boob and underboob.

She paired the sexy bikini top with equally skimpy bottoms. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off plenty of her flat stomach, and the thin sides stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs, and the neon hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Abby finished off the ensemble with a semi-sheer mini skirt that she tugged down until it was little more than a band of fabric stretched across her upper thighs.

She kept the accessories simple, layering two delicate necklaces as well as adding a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled style that looked sexy and effortless.

Abby had what looked like a soft pink gloss on her plump lips, and she gazed seductively at the camera in the smoking-hot picture. Her followers couldn’t get enough, and within an hour the post had over 7,100 likes as well as 290 comments.

“Always gorgeous… love your hair!” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Any kini was made for you,” another follower added, referencing Abby’s caption.

“You look absolutely amazing in anything not only that kini soooooo perfect and hotter than the sun,” yet another fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a sparkling pink top that bared a serious amount of cleavage as well as skimpy pink denim bottoms.