Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Lilac Swimsuit On Instagram

Austria-based Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra went online on Thursday and posted a sultry new snapshot to tease her fans.

In the picture, Doina could be seen rocking a lilac-colored swimsuit that featured a large cutout and a crisscross tie-up detailing on the torso. As a result, it allowed her to show off major underboob as well as her taut stomach. In addition, the racy ensemble boasted a high-cut leg opening through which she also showed off her perfectly toned thighs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a foundation, a mocha shade of lipstick, a tinge of brown blush, and defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she wore a pair of frameless, reflective sunglasses.

She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks fall over her back. In terms of accessories, Doina opted for a pair of small hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Vienna, Austria. To pose, Doina could be seen climbing down the ladder of a swimming pool. Her legs were partially submerged in water. She held the railings of the ladder with both the hands, tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and parted her lips.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit was from the U.K.-based fashion retailer Oh Polly.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition, many of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted over a hundred messages that praised both Doina’s sexy figure and her sense of style.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you are super gorgeous and pretty,” another user chimed in, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“You’re amazing! I love your daily pics because they are so pretty. You seem like a genuinely nice person,” a third admirer remarked.

“Awesome pic! I was just in Vienna! Loved it!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so hot,” “my queen,” and “the sexiest of all” to express their admiration for Doina.

Apart from her regular fans, some other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Ellie Scales and Katrin Freud.

Doina shows off her amazing body and incredible sense of style by rocking different types of outfits every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she posted a pic a few days ago in which she was featured rocking a sexy black ruched swimsuit.