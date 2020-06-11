Bri Teresi Asks Fans Who Wants To Go For A Swim While Clad In Yellow String Bikini

Bri Teresi looked incredible in a yellow string bikini as she soaked up the sun at the beach. Earlier today, the Maxim model took to Instagram to share a double photo update that treated her 970,000 fans to a view of her body.

The first photo captured the model posed outdoors. A geotag on the post indicated that she was at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, Florida. She soaked up some Vitamin D in a sexy yellow bikini. She was posed in the sand in front of an array of yellow and purple flowers and beach grass. Directly in front of her was a two-story structure that looked like a beach house.

Bri appeared to be taking a step forward and raised one foot off the ground and kept the opposite foot straight. She rested her hands casually near her hips and looked over her shoulder and at the camera. The model put her incredible figure at the center of the frame while clad in a tiny yellow bikini.

The top tied around her neck and back and boasted a halterneck style. Its tiny cups hardly contained her chest and teased a glimpse of sideboob. Her toned and tanned back and shoulders looked picture-perfect. Bri’s bottoms were just as sexy and tucked into her pert derriere.

Bri’s front-angle pose was just as hot and treated fans to a better glimpse of her body. The tiny triangular cups were ruched in the middle, and her voluptuous chest came spilling out of the center. She bent one arm at the elbow and placed her hand behind her head while arching her back and lengthening her torso, which helped to showcase her defined abs.

The bottoms had thick straps on the sides, and its fabric fell near her upper thigh. As her earlier video post indicated, Bri appeared to have just taken a dip in the ocean, and she wore her long, blond locks down and wet. Her hair fell just below her shoulders, and she added a purple flower to provide her look with another pop of color.

It was not clear if Bri was wearing any makeup in the image, and a pair of large sunglasses covered her face. In her caption, the model asked fans if they wanted to go for a swim. Many social media users seemed to want to take Bri up on her offer, and over 170 followers left comments.

“Both and somebody slap me to see if I am in a dream!” one follower gushed.

“You are absolutely gorgeous Bri,” a second follower chimed in.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what You are very beautiful Bri,” one more added alongside a few yellow heart emoji.