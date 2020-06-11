CNN Replies To Donald Trump’s Apology & Retraction Demand, Calls Legal Threat ‘Factually And Legally Baseless’

Cable news company CNNhas issued their official response to President Donald Trump’s demand that they retract their poll that shows him 14 points behind Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, saying that they don’t see any merit in his claim.

Trump made headline news on Tuesday when he demanded that the network take back their findings. The Trump campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN, as The Inquisitr previously reported, asking the outlet to apologize.

“It’s a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President,” the letter from the Trump campaign read. The reelection campaign called for the network to issue both a retraction and a “clarification” to correct the numbers.

A letter from CNN‘s executive vice president and general counsel, David Vigilante, was published on CNN’s website Thursday, responding to the demand for an apology.

According to CNN,the demands made “numerous incorrect and misleading claims” and it was “immediately rejected by the network, which stands by its poll.”

The network’s attorney went on to say that Trump’s letter was likely the first time in their 40-years of operation that they were threatened with legal action by an American politician displeased with poll results.

“To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media.”

The network went on to say that they were in no way concerned with the president’s qualms about the poll, including those issued by the firm that he hired to critique the findings. Vigilante ended his letter with a firm rejection of the president’s request.

“Your letter is factually and legally baseless… Your allegations and demands are rejected entirely.”

In the president’s request for a retraction, he cited the fact that their poll’s sample contained only 25 percent Republicans

Pollsters surveyed 1,259 people, of whom 25 percent were Republican and 1,125 reported being registered voters. Additionally, the poll, which was conducted between June 2 and 5, did not take into account the positive jobs report, which came out on Friday, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Kaitlan Collins, fraudulent journalist, reveling in the CNN poll where the sample is only 25% Republicans. pic.twitter.com/AZSWtJE9cT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2020

The poll showed the president 14 points behind Biden with 41 percent of the prospective vote, while his competitor brought in 55 percent. These results came just months ahead of the hotly contested November general election where Trump will attempt to retain his office.