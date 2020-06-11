Joe Biden Snaps At NAACP Moderator After Being Pressed On Policing Record

During a virtual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) forum on Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden snapped at moderator Ed Gordon after being pressed on his record on policing, Breitbart reported.

At one point during the interview, Gordon asked Biden what he would say to younger people who were skeptical of his ability to approach policing due to his role in writing the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1993.

“I tell them it’s not accurate,” Biden responded.

Not long after, Gordon pressed Biden again on the issue, which was allegedly raised in emails he received from younger people.

“If you said that they were wrong in thinking that, that is their feeling, so give them a sense,” Gordon said before Biden snapped.

“No, there’s no evidence— No, that’s not true!” Biden yelled. “Show me a poll that says that!”

Gordon noted that he did not claim his comments were connected to a poll and clarified the question.

“I said to you— Mr. Vice President, you’re going to have to listen. I had an email from a couple of young people. I didn’t mention a poll.”

“It’s a legitimate concern. They should be skeptical,” Biden said, appeared to cool down.

The former vice president continued to claim that there is “no polling evidence” to suggest that young people don’t think he’s in the “right spot” or “right place.”

“Show me. Watch me. I’m listening. Watch what I do,” Biden said.

A recent Just the News poll showed Biden ahead of President Donald Trump on policing. In particular, 42 percent of respondents said they trusted Biden more, and 36 percent said they trusted Trump more. But polls have long suggested that Biden struggles with support from young voters and mainly relied on his support from older voters to defeat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

Despite worries over Biden’s reach with young voters, a recent report from FiveThirtyEight suggested that the problem is not significant. According to the polling analysis website, Biden is only doing slightly worse with younger voters than Hillary Clinton was in 2016, when she lost to Trump. Although the website noted Biden “may not excite young voters,” it claimed that this downfall won’t necessarily sink his campaign, especially given his possible reach with older voters.

Nevertheless, concerns continue to surface over Biden’s record on policing. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden previously pushed for a bill, the Police Officers’ Bill of Rights, that critics claimed would make police misconduct investigations more difficult.