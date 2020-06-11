Faith Stowers Has Forgiven Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute, But Claims Apology Was More Of A Statement

Faith Stowers is forgiving them, as a Christian.

Faith Stowers has forgiven Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for the way they treated her after learning she had slept with Jax Taylor, who was dating his now-wife and their longtime friend, Brittany Cartwright, years ago.

During a June 10 interview with E! News, the former Vanderpump Rules star said that while what the women put her through, which included an attempt to turn her into police for crimes she didn’t commit, was quite hard for her to cope with, she’s decided to forgive them and move forward with her life.

“As a Christian, as a God-fearing woman, I do forgive them,” Faith shared.

According to Faith, she hopes that after offering public apologies to her earlier this week, Stassi and Kristen will both take their firing as a learning lesson and educate themselves about what is and isn’t appropriate behavior. She also said she hopes the women will use their privilege to better the world, rather than tear people down as they tried to do to her.

While Faith has forgiven Stassi and Kristen and moved on, she made it clear that she was not impressed by the public apologies they offered days ago on their Instagram page. In fact, she felt that in releasing an apology on a public platform, rather than reaching out to her privately first, they were simply making a statement.

“It’s not really an apology. It’s a statement. I think it would have been a lot better if it was something personal because for me, it was a personal attack,” she explained.

Faith went on to say that she was hurt emotionally by Stassi and Kristen. So, when it came to their apologies, she was expecting more emotion from them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine that when it comes to a potential return to Vanderpump Rules, she’s completely on board with rejoining her co-stars for the upcoming ninth season of the series. As she explained, she would love to reclaim her role on the show and doesn’t have a problem with the series or the network at all.

“I love their shows. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it,” she told the magazine on their Watch With Us podcast.

She also said she respects Bravo more now that they’ve gotten rid of Stassi, Kristen, Max, and Brett.