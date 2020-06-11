‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Learns Some Shocking News, Claire Is Released From Bayview

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 12, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama leading up to the weekend.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) get some shocking news. Lucas is currently back in Salem to find his daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), who seems to be on the run from her parents.

Allie has come to town in hopes of living with her uncle Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his soon-to-be wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, she’s keeping a big secret from her parents, Lucas and Sami (Alison Sweeney). Allie is currently pregnant, and doesn’t want to keep the baby.

When Lucas comes knocking on Eric and Nicole’s door, it will be a chaotic scene. Lucas will want to get some answers from Allie, who won’t want to tell her secret. However, with some encouragement from Eric and Nicole it looks like Allie may confess everything to her father. Although, she likely still won’t feel comfortable with her mom knowing her pregnancy news.

It remains to be seen how Lucas will react to the stunning pregnancy news. However, he and Sami had their oldest child, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) when they were very young, so he may be able to offer his daughter support and advice.

Elsewhere in Salem, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will finally be released from Bayview. She’s been in the mental hospital receiving treatment for nearly two years and now she’s ready to regain control over her life.

Claire will move in with her grandparents, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and the pair will help to keep an eye on her and make sure that she gets acclimated to life in Salem yet again.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be very suspicious of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Ciara thinks that Brady has ulterior motives when it comes to his job as CEO of Titan Industries. After watching him closely, Ciara will finally confront Brady about his plans for the company, and his true intentions.

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will still be reeling from his break up with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). Xander will be desperate to win Sarah back and he’ll turn to an unlikely source for advice.

Xander will seek guidance from Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and he tries to figure out how to put the pieces of his life back together.