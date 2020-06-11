Luz Elena Echeverria Shows Off Her Assets And Chiseled Abs In A Tiny Bikini

Fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria showcased her insanely fit figure for her latest Instagram upload. She rocked a tiny bikini while laying down on a set of stairs. The vantage point gave fans a clear view of her ample assets and rock-hard abs.

The Colombian uploaded the two-photo set on Wednesday. She was photographed from above as she laid flat on hardwood stairs. Luz Elena wore her long black hair down and loosely curled. The model had her eyes closed and rested both hands on her stomach just below her breasts for the scintillating shot.

Luz Elena’s feet were flat, and she sat her backside on a step while tilting her head back. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled physique. She sported a minuscule swimsuit from the clothing line Maria Gueixa. The top had a black and white pattern on the cups with the brand’s name written across it, and thin pink straps. Luz Elena’s bottoms were neon pink and had the brand’s name scrolled in bold lettering across the high-waist straps that hugged onto her hips.

The neon pink color of the suit popped against the Colombian model’s tanned skin. She appeared to have a purple-ish shade of lipstick and eye shadow on that complemented the bikini. Luz Elena looked to have yellow nail polish on her fingers and bright-red polish on her toes. The second image in the post was the same shot as the first, but with a dark filter applied.

As per Google Translate, in Luz Elena’s caption she asked which photo fans preferred. She also joked that whenever she is tempted to eat junk food the model looks at these photos to dissuade her. The caption ended by asking followers what they use as fitness motivation. Luz Elena tagged the photographer, makeup artist and swimsuit designer in the pic.

Many of the social media influencers 1.1 million Instagram followers noticed the spicy pics, and over 7,700 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. Luz Elena received over 340 comments, as her replies were swarmed with heart emoji. Multiple fellow fitness models heaped praise on the athletic beauty, and many fans chimed-in on which picture they preferred.

“I like both,” popular mommy fitness blogger, Jess Picado wrote.

“You’re amazing my love,” model Melissa Lori commented while adding a heart emoji.

“Amazing,” a fan added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Luz Elena flaunted her washboard abs in another upload. That post garnered more than 11,000 likes from her fans.