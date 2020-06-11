Larsa Pippen Slays In A Black Crop Top & Sweatpants While Posing In Her Backyard

Reality television star Larsa Pippen has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of snaps taken in her stunning backyard, and her latest post was no different. Larsa rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, whose pieces she has worn on her Instagram page many times before.

In the snap, Larsa posed towards the back corner of her backyard, where she has several modern gray lounge chairs that have been featured in her photos before. The edge of the pool was visible in front of her, and the sky was a soft blue. The hedge around the property featured warm glowing lights strung through the branches, giving the shot a magical vibe.

Larsa showcased her curvaceous physique in a simple black crop top with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Larsa had one hand by her side and the other resting near her hip, and though her forearm covered up some of her abdomen, a sliver of her toned stomach was visible.

Larsa paired the sexy top with some cozy-looking gray sweatpants that had a much looser fit. While the drawstring waistband was cinched in at her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, the fabric skimmed over her curves for a loose fit. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers.

Larsa’s long locks were pulled back in a half-up style, with some of her hair in a bun atop her head and some tumbling down her back and chest in soft waves. She held a glass of red wine, which she cheekily referenced in the caption of the post.

Larsa added a few simple accessories, including a silver watch on one wrist and a pair of subtle earrings. She gazed right at the camera, and her glamorous beauty look highlighted her natural beauty.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 8,900 likes within just two hours. It also racked up 131 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“I love the space bun sis,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, complimenting Larsa’s hairstyle.

“Gorgeous LIKE ALWAYS,” another follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan added.

“Can’t believe someone can make sweats look so hot,” yet another follower wrote.

Larsa loves to showcase her fit physique in all kinds of sexy ensembles. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a selfie in which she rocked a black sports bra, workout gloves, black sneakers, and a pair of scandalously tiny booty shorts with the waistband rolled down.