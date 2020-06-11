Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Lace Bodysuit

On Monday, June 8, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a white backdrop. She arched her back and jutted out her hips, emphasizing her incredible curves. Vicky placed both of her hands on her head, as she turned her neck and gazed at the camera, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a black lace bodysuit with cut-out detailing and sheer paneling. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing garment, much to the delight of her audience. The skintight lingerie also accentuated her slender waist and sculpted hips. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky accessorized the sexy look with silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The tattooed model wore her long locks down and in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that her “bodysuit was so tight” she was forced to “cut it off.” She also advertised for her OnlyFans account by stating that she is offering discounted subscriptions.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Love your body,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eyes and blue heart emoji to the comment.

“So amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always,” remarked another follower.

“Fun fact: Your beauty has no bounds,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a sheer purple bodysuit and a pair of matching thigh-high stockings. That suggestive snap has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.