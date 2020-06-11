Donald Trump’s Campaign Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth Slammed As ‘Overt Racism’ By Texas Congressman

Donald Trump’s campaign announced its first rally since the coronavirus pandemic led many states to issue stay at home orders, and it will be held on Friday, June 19, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The location, as well as the date, caught the attention of many, including Texas Congressman Al Green. Green took to Twitter to slam the whole thing as “overt racism” from the president.

“A Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land. #RejectRacism,” tweeted Green.

The representative’s tweet received some attention on the popular social media platform, with almost 6,000 accounts hitting the like button while more than 3,200 retweeted his thoughts. Nearly 565 users took the time to reply, with many of them expressing support while others did not approve.

“It’s intentional with the aspiration to rip open wounds, inflict additional damage and cause the utmost pain,” wrote one Twitter user who agreed.

The horrific Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 99 years ago this month: #OHS pic.twitter.com/l5iYiglN07 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 10, 2020

Many others shared similar sentiments, and some even went so far as to as Green to get Congress to work towards removing President Trump from office before the 2020 presidential election in November. However, at least a few who replied were outraged that the congressman would blanketly call Trump and his supporters racist.

“I live here and support @realDonaldTrump and how dare you call this man a racist AND his Republican supporters from Tulsa. You know nothing of us or our character!” wrote one offended Twitter user.

Others noted that a Republican wrote the Emancipation Proclamation, which made it fitting that the president, who is part of the GOP, decided to hold his rally in such a location on Juneteenth. Some replies also reminded Green that Democrats were the party that fought for slavery. However, others replied to tell people that the parties have switched platforms and ideologies over the decades.

Finally, a few of those who responded brought up the coronavirus pandemic and how many areas throughout the United States were experiencing rising numbers of cases. They expressed their concerns about such a large gathering. They felt even more concerned since President Trump has not worn masks recently.

The Inquisitr previously reported that many people slammed the campaign’s choice after its announcement on Wednesday. In early June 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the worst race massacres in the United States’ history, and June 19 is when the last slaves in the country learned that they were free.