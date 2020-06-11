Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Cut-Out Aqua Swimsuit: ‘Blue Crush’

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 11, to share a snap of herself in a cerulean one-piece that showcased all of her assets.

Alessandra posed on the beach, a turquoise ocean behind her with waves lapping up on the sandy shore. Though she did not tag the location, it appeared to be a stunning day, with a brilliant blue sky shining overhead that was dotted with white clouds.

She kneeled on a large, teal surface, though it was hard to make out exactly what it was from the angle of the photo. She held two pieces of rope that sported the same hue as her swimsuit.

She wore a low-cut, aqua-colored bathing suit with thick straps that curved over her shoulders. The suit pulled tight across her chest, flaunting her bust. There was a large cut-out on the side, which showed off a hint of her abdomen. She arched her back in the image, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique. She wore a deep blue, tie-dyed sweatshirt around her waist. The swimsuit cut high on her hips, which made her tanned legs look as if they went on for days.

Her feet and the back of her thighs were covered in sand.

She matched the color of the swimsuit with blue aviators that reflected her hands and obscured her eyes.

Alessandra’s hair whipped in the wind, throwing her brunette tresses over her head, behind her neck, and down one shoulder. While the majority of her locks were chocolate-colored, several strands glowed in a reddish-caramel hue in the sun.

Alessandra’s fans flocked to the post in droves, eager to shower the model in compliments and praise for her latest look. While some chose to respond solely with emoji, others penned lengthier messages to the model.

Some chose to remark on the hue of her swimsuit.

“Beautiful colour,” said a social media user, punctuating their comment with three blue hearts.

“You’re my crush in blue @alessandraambrosio,” wrote a second person, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Many simply commented with rows of blue heart emoji.

Others admired her aviators.

“Your sunglasses are so chic!!” responded a third fan, including a smiley face with sunglasses and a red heart.

Others still loved her whole look.

“Summer goals,” replied a fourth follower, following up with their comment with a heart emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 40,000 likes and over 200 comments in just one hour.