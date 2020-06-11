Chloe & Halle Bailey Rock Matching Bikinis To Promote Their New Album

The members of Chloe x Halle posed on a pool float.

Chloe and Halle Bailey, the talented sisters who perform as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, helped their fans get hyped up for the release of their new album with a set of sizzling photos. The musicians were pictured giving off major summer vibes by rocking matching bikinis and floating in a pool.

Chloe x Halle fans were already excited about the upcoming release of the siblings’ sophomore album, Ungodly Hour. However, many of the singers’ fans love their trendsetting style just as much as their music, so the Instagram photos of the fashionistas rocking chic swimwear sent their followers into a frenzy.

Chloe, 21, and Halle, 20, were sporting the same black two-piece. Their tops appeared to be covered with sequins that glittered in the sun. The garments had fixed triangle cups and wide under-bust bands. The sisters’ bathing suit bottoms were unadorned. They had waists that hit right below the navel and high-cut legs.

The singers accessorized their swimwear with stylish sunglasses. Chloe’s shades were a sporty style with mirrored lenses, while Halley’s eyewear featured a small cat-eye silhouette and dark lenses.

Both singers wore their long locs down, and it looked like they were both rocking vibrant red lipstick in slightly different shades. In all four photos that they uploaded to their shared Instagram account, they were pictured stretched out on a pool float shaped like a white butterfly.

Chloe and Halle looked confident and relaxed as they floated around in the sparkling water of a large pool. In two of the shots, Chloe was shooting the camera a sultry look over the top of her sunglasses. In the third image, she also teasingly tugged on the tip of one of her locs. Meanwhile, Halle opted to keep her eyes covered up as she basked in the sun.

Since the photos went live on the sisters’ Instagram page, they have amassed over 223,000 likes. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 2,800 messages for the musicians.

“Goddess energy!” read one response to their post.

“Please someone photoshop me into this pic,” another fan wrote.

“Y’all are completely ridiculous!!” a third admirer gushed.

A few fans also suggested that Halle was giving off mermaid vibes. The Grown-ish star made waves when she was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and fans clearly can’t wait to see her rock a fin in the film.

“Halle ready to be a mermaid!!!! Yas!” one comment read.

Halle and Chloe’s latest single “Do It” was very warmly received by their fans, and the talented siblings delighted their admirers even more when they created a special TikTok dance challenge for the song. “Do It” is one of the tunes that will be included on Chloe x Halle’s highly-anticipated album, which drops tonight at midnight EST.