Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Killer Bikini-Clad Body While Taking A Turmeric Shot

Ariana James flaunted her chiseled body to her 2.4 million fans on Thursday, June 11, with a new post in which she rocked a skimpy bikini while taking a turmeric shot.

The photo captured the Colombian fitness model posing on the balcony of her Miami home while holding the shot glass in her hand. She placed the other on the railing as she glanced at the camera, with focused eyes and lips parted in a half-smile. James was in a three-quarter stance, angling her left profile at the viewer. Her legs were hips-width distance apart, allowing her to showcase her strong quads.

James rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bicolor pattern of teal and black. Her bikini top featured small triangles that were held together via a gold-colored clasp in the middle. They were small, showcasing her cleavage and even a bit of underboob. It included black straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with thin black straps that James wore pulled up high on her sides, baring her toned hips.

She wore her dark brown hair pulled up in a high bun. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, staying true to her style.

In the caption, written in Spanish, she asked her fans who has been following her recommendation to take a turmeric shot daily before breakfast, which she said helps boost the immune system. She detailed the recipe for her shot in her stories, and it includes fresh ginger, lime and lemon juice, black pepper and apple cider vinegar — in addition to fresh turmeric.

Within the first three hours, the photo has garnered more than 101,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section section to share their admiration for James’s beauty and dedication, both in Spanish and in English.

“You are by far my favourite fitness person [red heart] [fire emoji] I wanna meet you one day,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“[F]itness goals,” replied another user.

“Impressive iron lady… The inner health is reflected on the outside,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow Looking hot babe,” added a fourth fan.

James is no stranger to showing off her killer physique on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another post that saw her in a tight white dress that outlined her strong figure. It had a deep V-neckline and thin, spaghetti straps left her slender arms and smooth collar on display. The photo was snapped at a side angle, but James’s reflection in the mirror ensured that her body was visible from all aspects.