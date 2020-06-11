‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Charli Burnett Reveals How She Was Bullied By Her Older Co-Stars

The Bravo newcomer says she was iced out by rude OG cast members when she joined the cast for Season 8.

Charli Burnett claims she was bullied by the veteran cast members on Vanderpump Rules.

In an interview with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the Bravo newcomer spoke out about how she was treated when she joined the long-running reality show in Season 8. Charli joined the Vanderpump Rules cast this season as one of several newcomers, two of whom have already been fired.

In the interview, Charli said after she was hired at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR, she found herself in a toxic situation when she was around the veterans, including Jax Taylor and the recently fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

“‘I didn’t know it was Game of Thrones,” she said of the reality show. “I was mistreated by the cast members.”

Charli revealed that early on she tried to make friends with the veteran Vanderpump Rules stars, some of whom are more than 10 years older than her, but that they weren’t having it.

“I have tried with these people,” the SURver said on the podcast. “When you go up to someone two or three times and they don’t even acknowledge you…Its kind of like, ‘Oh okay, you aren’t even gonna try anymore.’ They refused to even act like I am a human if I were filming with them. It was defeating.”

The Vanderpump Rules newcomer also revealed that a group of the women on the cast iced her out at one of Ariana Madix’s parties, and pointed to Kristen, who she says publicly bashed her on Scheana Shay’s podcast. Charli, an aspiring model and actress, further alleged that the mostly 30-something reality stars also slammed her on Twitter and in interviews before the season premiered.

“They were bashing me,” Charli said. “I was 24 at the time a young girl who wanted an opportunity, trying to make a life for myself. They are all so much older than me, Jax could be my dad!”

Fans got a look at the tension during the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion when Charli got into it with Jax.

After Charli called Jax “a 50-year-old man” who bullies everyone, Kristen and Lala Kent warned her to show him some respect. Charli said she refuses to respect “a middle-aged man” that picks on young people, and she also denounced the longtime mainstays’ claims that being mistreated as a new hire is a “rite of passage.”

After delivering the “old man” diss to the OG cast member, Charli was told by Jax that she needs to know her “role.” Fans know that after she joked that Jax is 50, the 40-year-old Bravo star fired back on Twitter to suggest that the last time he “checked,” 50-year-old men are the only reason Charli can survive in Los Angeles.