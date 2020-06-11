Jena Frumes Dances With Jason Derulo & Sprays Him With Champagne As She Declares ‘Congrats Bby’

Model Jena Frumes was ready to celebrate with singer Jason Derulo for her latest TikTok video. The two have been quite cozy with one another for several months now and this latest collaboration generated a lot of buzz among her followers.

Jena shared this new video with her 2.4 million TikTok followers early Thursday morning. The clip showed her dancing with Jason to the tune of his newly-released song “Savage Love.” The two danced for a moment, doing the moves that went viral on the social media app with this beat.

As Jason continued to dance, Jena reached out of the frame and grabbed a bottle of champagne. She shook it as Jason started to turn and look at her and before he could react much, she opened the bottle and sprayed him. He yelled a bit, but that didn’t stop her from covering him in champagne and soon he laughed.

In her caption, Jena congratulated her “bby” on the release of the song. Within a matter of hours, about 305,000 others had liked the post to show their love for this clip too.

The video had been viewed more than 1.7 million times within the first 13 hours or so and it also garnered almost 2,000 comments.

“Literally the best couple to ever exist,” declared one fan.

“Congratulations! Y’all are the cutest!!!!” a follower wrote.

“why are you literally so beautiful n perfect,” noted another fan, who added a crying emoji to her comment.

“Jena you’re really the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen,” someone else wrote.

Quite a few of the comments were from people who celebrated that this seemed to be a confirmation from Jena and Jason that they are dating. Some others noted that they were confused, wondering if the two are a pair. Jena and Jason have been virtually inseparable for a while now, but they’ve always played coy in publicly defining their status for curious fans.

As a number of TikTok fans know, Jason’s release of “Savage Love” was preceded by some social media drama. As Variety noted, the beat that he used for the song was originally created by a teen musician in New Zealand named Joshua Stylah, who goes by Jawsh 685 on TikTok.

When Jason initially shared a snippet of his version of this, he didn’t credit Jawsh. Many people immediately called out the singer for using “Laxed (Siren Beat)” without mentioning where it originated, and this caused some chaos.

Now, the official release of the “Savage Love” single incorporates and credits the New Zealand musician and it seems the two have set aside their differences.

Given how popular the song has been on TikTok, it seems virtually guaranteed that Jason’s single will be a big success as well. As for this apparent romance, Jena and Jason’s fans will be keeping an eye on what these two reveal next.