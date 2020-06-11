Alana Campos Arches Her Back While Wearing A White Bikini In Bali: ‘Missing The Jungle’

Alana Campos took to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share a racy pic with her adoring fans. The model showed off her enviable curves as she reflected on her time in Bali.

In the sexy snap, Alana sported a sexy white bikini. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the photo.

Alana struck a seductive pose for the shot. She had her back arched and her booty popped out as she bent one knee and gave a steamy stare at the camera. She raised both of her arms above her head and tilted her face toward the lens. Sun streamed over some green foliage in the background.

Alana wore her dark hair pulled back away from her face in the photo. She accessorized with a beige wrap tied around her head.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under her eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Alana’s 596,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the photo more than 1,600 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also left over 110 comments on the snap during that time.

“Fabulous wearing this white bikini!” one follower wrote.

“Great picture,” remarked another.

“So gorgeous babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“U looking stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her fit physique in revealing outfits online. She’s known for sporting sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she showcased her curves in a lavender lingerie set and a purple robe. That upload has reeled in more than 3,800 likes and over 130 comments, to date.