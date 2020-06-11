Irina Dreyt Sizzles In A Yellow Crochet Bikini On Instagram

Russian model Irina Dreyt took to her Instagram page on Thursday and wowed her legions of followers with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Irina rocked a yellow crocheted bikini top that featured triangular cups supported by a crocheted band, spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the top with skimpy string bottoms that drew attention toward her pert derriere and toned abs.

Irina opted for minimal makeup. The application seemingly comprised a foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, and defined eyebrows. She swept her slightly damp brunette tresses to one side and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and chest.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Bali, Indonesia. Per a tag, the exact location of the photoshoot was Mandapa Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The picture was captured against the breathtaking background of a stream. Striking a pose, Irina sat atop a rock, stretched her long legs forward, and dipped her toes in the water. She tilted her head, closed her eyes, parted her lips, and held her hands behind her neck.

In the caption, Irina expressed her appreciation for the beautiful location, adding that every country has certain nice, secluded places for people to relax.

Irina also informed her fans that her bikini was from the Bali-based beachwear retailer Andy Bagus. She also tagged Mavrin Studios, which she co-owns with famous Russian photographer Alexander Mavrin.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 20,000 likes in four hours. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 150 messages in which they praised Irina for her amazing figure and looks.

“It’s nice to have a view of YOU in the river from ANY place in the world. Love you,” one of her fans commented.

“Such a lovely sight. The river is nice too, lol,” another user chimed in.

“You always look amazing, beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

“What makes you beautiful is not just your body but your soul,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Apart from her regular fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Nata Lee, Daniel Mirkin, and Sveta Bilyalova.

Irina treats her 1 million followers to her hot pictures from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she shared a pic on her timeline in which she could be seen rocking a stylish black bikini that perfectly showcased her abs.