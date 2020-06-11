Los Angeles Private Academy Brentwood School Slammed Allegedly Being A ‘Racist Institution’

The Brentwood School in Los Angeles is under fire on social media for allegedly being a “racist institution,” Page Six exclusively reported earlier today. The private academy is known for its long list of celebrity alumni like Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more.

The school attempted to participate in the “Blackout Challenge” on social media last week. The challenge saw thousands of users posting black squares in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Instead of being praised for their decision, multiple people came forward, accusing the school of allowing racist incidents to occur while they attended.

One person said Brentwood is “complicit in systemic racism.”

Dozens of people came forward with allegations backing up their claims that the school has been perpetuating racism.

A few former students claimed they had been forced to learn a racist dance routine as part of teaching “negro spirituals” set to the song “Pick a Bale of Cotton.”

“There was literally a cotton picking dance that we learned with this song. I mean, how do you even begin to unpack how flagrantly racist this is? I had to unlearn so much bs from this school,” wrote one user.

They continued their statement by advising the school to pick between their “wealthy bigoted donors” and their supposed “commitments to social justice.”

The alumnus concluded by admonishing them for their current lack of change.

Another commenter alleged that a teacher once requested that black choir students sing “I Know Where I’ve Been” from the popular musical Hairspray.

When the students objected, the teacher reportedly picked out “the darkest girl in the room,” and coaxed her into singing.

Wokandapix / Pixabay

Additional incidents reportedly included white students singing rap songs with the n-word in the lyrics, particularly when Jay-Z and Kanye West’s rap album “Watch the Throne” was released.

A student said that “a lot of white kids would go around campus blasting ‘N***** in Paris’ singing along to it completely uncensored.”

They further asserted that the “only black teacher” at the school had to create a PowerPoint presentation to educate the white students as to why it was inappropriate for them to use the racial slur.

Page Six stated that the school had not responded to request for comment.

However, they did issue another post on their Instagram page to apologize for how the “Blackout” post was received. They directly addressed the school’s alumni and asked them to come forward with more testimony, which they will reportedly hear in forums geared toward “deeper discussion” set up via Zoom.