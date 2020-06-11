Lele Pons Shows Some Skin In A Black Thong Laced Bathing Suit On Instagram

Lele Pons went full bombshell as she posed yet another scanty outfit for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The stunning model flashed some skin as she revealed to fans in the caption of the post that she’s excited to be heading to Miami.

In the racy pics, Lele looked hotter than ever as she rocked a black bathing suit. The skimpy swimwear featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as laced elements on the sides and down the middle to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The suit clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her round booty was also on display in the photos.

In the first photo, Lele sat on a white outdoor lounge chair. She placed both of her hands behind her for balance and bent one knee while arching her back and staring into the camera.

In the second shot she crossed her legs and had her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. The third pic featured her wearing a totally different outfit while revealing that she got a sunburn in the suit.

Lele wore her blond hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look for the shots. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Lele’s over 40 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval of the post. The photos garnered more than 672,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 5,500 messages during that time.

“The hottest,” one follower declared.

“Do you have any idea how gorgeous you are??” another stated

“One in a million,” a third person gushed.

“I love you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lele recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked a hot pink bikini top and some white sweatpants. To date, that post has racked up more than 2 million followers and over 13,000 comments.