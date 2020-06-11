UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Sizzles In Sports Bra And Tight Leggings For Latest Post

Paige VanZant showed off her insanely fit figure for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she took a mirror selfie wearing a sports bra that hugged onto her assets, and a pair of tight leggings that showcased her athletic physique.

The UFC competitor’s next bout is coming up on July 11, and she was eager to show fans the progress she has made to her body with intense training. Although she often sticks to themes with her posts, this appeared to be a casual workout selfie. The model took a full body shot in front of a full-length mirror in her bedroom.

Behind the 26-year-old was an unmade bed and a bedside table. She stood with one foot on a shag rug and there were some discarded clothes in front of her. The flyweight fighter wore her blond hair down and messy, and held her phone in front of her mouth. VanZant tilted her head down, and her pretty face was not clear in the snap.

VanZant rocked a grey and black sports bra with comic book graphics on it, along with tight black leggings that came up just below her navel. The model held her right hand by her side, and stood on the ball of her right foot which helped accentuate her toned legs. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her defined midsection, and the top embellished her assets. In her caption she mentioned her fit frame was due to countless hours in the gym.

The fighter uploaded the photo for her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon, and more than 37,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over two hours after it went live. VanZant received over 200 comments in that short time. Her comment section was flooded with well-wishes on her upcoming bout, and compliments on her stunning physique.

“Adorable! Can’t wait to see your fight,” one female fan wrote.

“I wish we could bet that you’re going to be 100 times hotter than your opponent,” a follower joked.

“That’s a physique ready for fighting,” another added.

“Your husband is one lucky dude,” a fan commented while adding three fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant scintillated fans in a black sports bra back in April. She posted two shots side-by-side that were taken at a gym. The UFC fighter’s skin was glowing in these snaps as she gave viewers a glimpse of her cleavage. That upload earned more than 116,000 likes and 700 comments from her fan base.