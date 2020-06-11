UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Sizzles In Sports Bra And Tight Leggings For Latest Post

Paige VanZant showed off her insanely fit figure for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she took a mirror selfie wearing a sports bra that hugged her assets, and a pair of tight leggings that showcased her athletic physique.

The UFC competitor’s next bout is coming up on July 11, and she was eager to show fans the progress she has made to her body with intense training. Although she often sticks to themes with her posts, this appeared to be a casual workout selfie. The model took a full-body shot in front of a full-length mirror in her bedroom.

Behind the 26-year-old were an unmade bed and a bedside table. She stood with one foot on a shag rug, posing with some discarded clothes in front of her. The flyweight fighter wore her blond hair down and messy and held her phone in front of her mouth. VanZant tilted her head down, which meant her face was not clear in the snap.

VanZant rocked a gray-and-black sports bra with comic book graphics on it, along with tight black leggings that came up just below her navel. The model held her right hand by her side and stood on the ball of her right foot, helping accentuate her toned legs. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her defined midsection as the top also embellished her assets. In her caption, she mentioned her fit frame was due to countless hours in the gym.

VanZant uploaded the photo for her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon, and more than 37,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over two hours after it went live. She also received over 200 comments in that short time. Her comments section was flooded with well-wishes on her upcoming fight and compliments on her stunning physique.

“Adorable! Can’t wait to see your fight,” one fan wrote.

“I wish we could bet that you’re going to be 100 times hotter than your opponent,” a follower joked.

“That’s a physique ready for fighting,” another added.

“Your husband is one lucky dude,” a fourth person commented, adding three fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant scintillated fans in a black sports bra back in April. She posted two shots side-by-side that were taken at a gym. The UFC fighter’s skin was glowing in these snaps as she gave viewers a glimpse of her cleavage. That upload earned more than 116,000 likes and 700 comments from her fanbase.