Chrissy Teigen Says ‘Bye Boobies,’ Shares Note From Daughter Following Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen has officially had her implants removed. In a post on her social media channels, the model said that the surgery had gone well and that she had woken up to a delightful note from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna.

“Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies,” the note, which was scrawled on both sides of a piece of paper, read.

Teigen also said that the procedure had left her sore, but her daughter’s words had alleviated that pain — at least temporarily.

In the comments section, fans of Teigen’s left glowing notes about Luna’s hand-written letter, and also said they were glad that the surgery had gone well. Some commenters also expressed solidarity, saying that they had made a similar decision in the past and didn’t regret it in the slightest. On Instagram, the post has received more than 4,000 comments in less than an hour from Teigen’s more than 30 million followers.

The model first revealed that she would be having the surgery last month. In an update on her Instagram page, she wrote that she had made the decision in order to feel more comfortable.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!” she wrote at the time.

She continued the post, writing that the procedure wasn’t a big deal, and she would still have breasts, they would just be “bags of pure fat” like they should be.

Teigen has spoken about the discomfort her implants caused her numerous times over the course of her career. In an interview with Glamour UK in March, she told the magazine that she had gotten the implants done at the beginning of her career, and admitted that she now wanted them removed. She also said that she’d like to get a lift done, if possible.

At the time, she explained that her breasts had filled with milk, and that had led to long-term issues with the implants. Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend and also has a 2-year-old son with him, seemed to have the approval of her husband to get the surgery done. When she suggested on Twitter that her breasts had not remained perky, Legend weighed in, letting her know that they were “spectacular.”