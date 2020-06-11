Julia Rose Asks ‘Need A Hand?’ While Using Hers To Cover Naked Chest

World Series flasher Julia Rose took to Instagram to tease her followers with a topless photo and a cheeky caption on Thursday, and fans appeared to appreciate the model’s clever wordplay.

The 26-year-old Shag Mag founder posed outside on what appeared to be a balcony. The photo’s background revealed a gorgeous blue sky with wispy clouds, gently rolling tree and hills, and an inviting swimming pool with a hot tub.

Julia stood front and center, and she wore nothing on her top half. She used her fingers, which featured a long, light-colored manicure, to protect her modesty. The minimal look revealed Julia’s ample chest as well as her flat, toned stomach. Plus, viewers could see her ribcage tattoo, which reads “just breathe” in script lettering. She wore a white garment on her lower half.

Julia wore her highlighted brown hair up in a loose ponytail that cascaded down the back of her head in soft waves with tendrils that fell out, framing her face. The model appeared to wear a light amount of makeup to highlight her eyes, cheeks, and lips. She accessorized with two short gold chains that wrapped around her neck.

In the caption, Julia asked a simple question, and her fans responded en masse. More than 271,000 Instagrammers hit the like button, while over 2,150 fans took the time to leave a comment for the bronzed beauty. Many followers used the flame emoji in their comments, indicating that they thought she looked hot in the shot.

“Yeah, I need help moving a fridge this weekend,” joked one fan, answering Julia’s question.

“Whoa! That’s how I like to see you. You look absolutely beautiful and perfect,” a second devotee replied, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Yeah, I’m trying to finish up building my at-home bar. If you could just hold it steady while I put in the screws, that’d be great. Just kidding, thanks for the hot pic,” teased a third follower.

“Woooow, you look so beautiful and healthy, just like nature. Thank you for posting this gorgeous picture, Julia Rose,” a fourth fan gushed, including red heart, red heart eye, and a campsite emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia got a little help from her friend, Erin Michelle Cummins, in a sexy photo, as they got sweaty together in a sauna. The two models used tiny white towels to protect their modesty, which the entrepreneur’s fans appreciated.