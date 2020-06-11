Katie Price Rocks Nike Crop Top & Joggers For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new photos of herself in a comfy ensemble.

The former glamour model stunned in a long-sleeved white and blue crop top that featured Nike’s iconic logo and smoosh across the front. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and was paired with high-waisted white joggers. To complete the outfit, Price wore white lace-up sneakers. The 42-year-old styled her long dark straight hair down and opted for no visible jewelry. She accessorized herself with white Beats By Dre headphones, which she wrapped around her neck. For her makeup application, Price appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and dark eyeshadow.

She posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Price was captured outdoors standing next to a wooden fence. She was photographed from a lower angle and looked directly in front with an intense expression. Price pushed one leg forward and rested one foot on tiptoes while raising both hands to her face.

In the next slide, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant was snapped more up-close. She flashed a smile and displayed her side profile, which helped highlight her high cheekbones and striking facial features. Price placed both hands in her pockets and was clearly glowing in natural lighting.

In the third and final frame, she looked down at the ground with another smile. Price kept one foot on tiptoes but kept one hand in her pocket while raising the other to her hair.

For her caption, she expressed that she was feeling fresh, sporty, and healthy.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 6,100 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I never comment on celebs posts but I personally think you look better than ever! Clearly the comeback is stronger than the set back is a true saying #slaying,” one user wrote.

“Omg, you look beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“Katie I think you are looking really fantastic these days and so happy again too,” remarked a third fan.

“You look great,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a short gray garment that looked to be a one-piece. Price sported her long dark curly hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish. She took a number of photos of herself inside a car and looked to have applied a full face of makeup.