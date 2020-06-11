Katie Price Rocks Nike Crop Top & Joggers For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new photos of herself in a comfy ensemble.

The former glamour model stunned in a long-sleeved white and blue crop top that featured Nike’s iconic font and Swoosh logo across the front and displayed her toned stomach. Price paired the item of clothing with high-waisted white joggers and also rocked white lace-up sneakers for the photo. The 42-year-old styled her long dark straight hair down and opted for no visible jewelry. She accessorized herself with white Beats By Dre headphones, which she wrapped around her neck. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and dark eyeshadow.

Price posted three images within one upload. In the first shot, she was captured outdoors standing next to a wooden fence. She was photographed from a lower angle and looked directly in front with an intense expression. She pushed one leg forward and rested one foot on tiptoes while raising both hands to her face.

In the next slide, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant was snapped at a closer view. She flashed a smile and displayed her side profile, which helped highlight her high cheekbones and striking facial features. Price placed both hands in her pockets and was clearly glowing in natural lighting.

In the third and final frame, Price looked down at the ground with another smile. She kept one foot on tiptoes but kept one hand in her pocket while raising the other to her hair.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 6,100 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I never comment on celebs posts but I personally think you look better than ever! Clearly the comeback is stronger than the set back is a true saying #slaying,” one user wrote.

“Omg, you look beautiful,” another person shared.

“Katie I think you are looking really fantastic these days and so happy again too,” remarked a third fan.

“You look great,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a short gray garment that may have been a one-piece. She sported her long, dark, and curly hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish. She took a number of photos of herself inside a car and looked to have applied a full face of makeup.