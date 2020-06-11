Billie Lee Claims She Was ‘Gaslighted And Silenced’ On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Admits She Was Fired

Billie Lee is taking aim at 'Pump Rules.'

Billie Lee has been vocal about the hardships she faced during her time on the Vanderpump Rules cast for years and during a June 11 interview with Hollywood Life, the former reality star admitted that she was actually fired after Season 7.

Months after she announced that she would be leaving the Bravo reality series because of the “bullying” she received from her co-stars, namely Jax Taylor, Billie claims she was fired after being “gaslighted and silenced” during the Season 7 reunion after trying to go public with the way in which she felt discriminated against on the show.

“I think it’s important that people go public,” Billie explained.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have surely heard, Faith Stowers, who appeared on the sixth season of the show, recently came forward with allegations of discrimination and racist behavior against the cast and ultimately, a number of cast members were fired, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

While Billie applauded Bravo for their decision to cut ties with the group, she believes they should take things one step further and fire Jax Taylor.

Billie went on to say that when it came to her firing, she believes that it was the doing of her former co-stars, Stassi and Jax, who she said had come out and said that they didn’t want her on the series and didn’t want to film with her. She also said she was told by Bravo and Evolution [Media], the production company of Vanderpump Rules, that they were going in a different direction.

“Their new direction was hiring two new people [Max and Brett] that also had racist comments from their past and giving more time to Stassi and her boyfriend. So, their new direction was completely the opposite direction of where I wanted to go, and that was more white privilege,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Billie took aim at Jax on Twitter earlier this week after learning that Stassi, Kristen, Max, and Brett had gotten fired. At the time, Billie targeted her former co-star for allegedly refusing to film scenes with her because she is transgender and had called him out for treating her poorly in the past.

“What about Jax Taylor?” Billie tweeted after learning that the group was fired. “He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions.”