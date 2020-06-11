Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In A Tiny Black Bikini & Teases She’s ‘Just A Girl, Holding A Quesadilla’

Soap opera star Eva LaRue showed that she’s still got a phenomenal figure in her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old actress was hanging out with friends and showing off her curves while wearing a bikini and her fans had plenty to say about how incredible she looked.

LaRue posted the set of photos to her Instagram page on Wednesday and noted that she was having a blast on a girls’ trip. She didn’t note where she was, but the second photo showed she was with several gal pals. It appeared that they were by a pool in a very sunny location and they were embracing some sunshine, junk food, and friendship.

In the first photo, LaRue held a half-eaten quesadilla in one hand. She smiled as she faced the camera, and it looked like she was kneeling on a bench or chair. She had on aviator sunglasses and a black bikini that showcased all of her jaw-dropping curves.

The bikini was black with some white dotted stripes and gold accents. The triangle top and side-tie bottoms fit LaRue’s gorgeous figure perfectly, allowing her to flaunt some cleavage along with her impressive hourglass curves and flat tummy.

The second photo showed LaRue in the same bikini, but from the side. She was again all smiles as she seemingly arched her back slightly and proved that she has still got “it” at the age of 53.

In her caption, LaRue shared a twist on a line from the movie Notting Hill. She quipped that she was just a girl who was holding a quesadilla and asking it to love her.

This caption was in the place of the infamous line shared by Julia Roberts’ character in the iconic film. However, the original line was about a man and not a quesadilla.

The bikini post of LaRue’s garnered more than 20,000 likes and almost 800 comments. Plenty of the star’s fans from prior gigs like The Young and the Restless, All My Children, Santa Barbara, and CSI: Miami couldn’t hold back on their admiration for how incredible she looked.

“Dang you look great in the bathing suit,” remarked one fan of LaRue’s.

“Soo damn sexy,” a follower declared.

“OMG…….you’re SO FINE, I’m getting GOOSEBUMPS, Beautiful Eva!” someone else praised.

Not long ago, LaRue was dealt a heartbreaking shocker when her ex-husband John Callahan suddenly died. The two had divorced years ago, but they shared a daughter together and soap fans had always loved the two of them. Despite that sudden tragedy, it looks like LaRue is forging forward and having some grand outings with friends while doing it.