Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless Underneath Sexy, Bandeau Top

Tammy Hembrow gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in a sexy outfit that did her figure nothing but favors. The model treated her 11.3 million Instagram fans with two new snaps that showed her going braless.

Tammy’s photo was snapped inside of a bedroom. She did not use a geotag in her post that shared specific details of where she was, but it appeared to be in her home. The space had a basic white color scheme and included an unmade bed with a chic duvet cover. A ceiling fan decorated the space above her, and a mirrored piece of furniture was on her side.

The model posed in front of the frame and shot a sultry stare into the camera. Tammy touched the back of her head with her right hand and grasped a strand of hair with her left. Her lips were parted, and her expression looked inquisitive. The second image in the series captured her in a slightly altered pose.

She wore a simple white bandeau top with a textured fabric. The look resembled terry cloth, and its neckline dipped low while exposing her perky chest. Tammy went braless under the garment, and the silhouette of her chest was visible beneath it. The top had a piece of knotted fabric in the middle, and the portion of cloth tumbled between her ribs.

The photo was cropped below her navel but still exposed the top of her taut tummy. Meanwhile, her fit shoulders and arms were also on display.

She did not add any additional accessories to her look, but she sported a set of fake nails. The palm tree tattoo on her bicep could also be seen in the images.

She wore her long, blond locks styled with a middle part, and her straight tresses tumbled down her chest and back. Tammy rocked two braids on either side of her cheeks and secured the ends with colorful rubber bands. The babe also sported a natural palette of makeup, which included what appeared to be defined brows. It looked like Tammy wore a light foundation as her base and added a dusting of blush to her cheeks.

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with praise. The post has attracted over 246,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.

“Your youtube channel gives me power. You are the best. More doo more vid im in love with you,” one follower commented alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing Tammy,” a second fan complimented.

“You are so pure and beautiful,” one more social media user chimed in.