‘Paw Patrol’ Is Not Being Canceled In The Wake Of George Floyd Protests, Despite Rumors To The Contrary

Two shows that have been accused of glorifying police, COPS and Live PD, have been canceled. Paw Patrol has not.

Paw Patrol, the Nickelodeon children’s show in which animated dogs and their human friend repeatedly save the day, sometimes despite the incompetence of adults, is not being canceled, despite rumors to the contrary, Yahoo TV reported.

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, two popular TV shows that deal with law enforcement have been canceled. Cops, which had been on air since 1989, was recently dropped from production after 33 seasons, out of concerns that the series glorifies the police. Similarly, Live PD, which was similar to Cops in its cinéma vérité depiction of police work, but with added commentary, has also come to an end after four seasons.

Paw Patrol is like Cops and Live PD inasmuch as it obliquely references the police. In the show, Ryder, a 12-year-old boy, heads a team of dogs, each with a special role — Marshall fights fires, Rocky digs, and Skye flies overhead. Chase, whose outfit resembles a police officer’s uniform, provides investigative duties and, when necessary, chases.

Since Paw Patrol is a children’s show, the stakes are always appropriately low. In one episode, for example, the team came together to rid the town of a stinky plant. In another, the team rescued two dimwitted townsfolk whose boat was swallowed by a giant sea slug.

In the wake of Cops and Live PD being canceled, some people had the impression that Nickelodeon was going to cancel Paw Patrol. From there, the notion that Nickelodeon is canceling the series began to get traction on Twitter.

Yahoo TV writer Taryn Ryder noted that one person on Twitter linked to a 2018 article about Paw Patrol in The Onion, which is a satirical newspaper that does not report actual news.

Similarly, The New York Times also published an article, “The Protests Come for Paw Patrol,” which, to be fair, pointed out that any talk of canceling the show comes from a place of humor, and not an actual call to ban it.

Right-leaning newspaper The Federalist even came to the series’ defense, with writer Jordan Davidson opining that the show “promote[s] safety, heroism, and show children what it’s like to work together with a team.”

Despite the rumor that George Floyd protesters have their eyes on having Paw Patrol canceled, the show is not going anywhere anytime soon. So far, Nickelodeon has publicly said nothing about the its future. Further, the phenomenally popular show, which has spawned merchandise, a live touring show, and a feature film scheduled for theaters later this August, was recently renewed for an eighth season.