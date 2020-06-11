Bella Thorne Flaunts A Hint Of Underboob On Instagram

Bella Thorne took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 10, to show off a bit of skin in a sultry video, much to the delight of her 23 million followers.

The Infamous actor opted to go braless underneath a crop top. The shirt was divided into two halves, with one side featuring navy blue-and-white stripes, while the other side was simply white cotton. A touch more fabric hung down from the white half of the shirt.

Though the top sported a modest neckline, it was still racy. The fabric stretched across her chest, showing off her bust. A hint of underboob also peeked out from below the T-shirt, particularly as Bella moved around in the clip.

Her toned and taut midriff was fully exposed, showing off her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She wore low-cut black pants that dipped below her navel. They were fitted with a drawstring on the waistband, and boasted zippered pockets.

Bella seemed to take the video in a full-length mirror, so that the shot captured her whole outfit. She first looked at her phone as she angled her body. One arm fell by her waist, while she held her phone, encased in a Chanel phone case, with her other hand. Her plump pout was slightly ajar, and the corners of her mouth turned upward in a seductive half-smile. She then glanced at the mirror while turning her body around, emphasizing her booty.

Bella wore her new red hair parted in the middle, pulled back and piled on top of her head in two buns, one tied with a periwinkle scrunchie, the other with a black one.

As for her jewelry, the former Disney Channel star accessorized with her usual bevy of trinkets. She wore a silver watch on each wrist, as well as multiple rings on her fingers. She sported a white scrunchie on one hand, emblazoned with a colorful design. She wore a silver chain bracelet on her other wrist. She completed the look with multiple earrings.

As per usual, Bella appeared fresh-faced, choosing to let her natural beauty shine through.

This is far from the first time that Bella has shared a sexy snap on her Instagram story. She recently wowed her followers by wearing an olive green bra, which she paired with tiny Daisy Dukes. Previously, she opted to go braless underneath a white tank top in another Instagram story. In that video, the actor twirled around while wearing short denim shorts to complete the ensemble.