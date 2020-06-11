Stassi Schroeder Is Reportedly ‘Angry’ And ‘Crying’ After Getting Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder is going through different emotions.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t doing so well after learning she will not be asked to return to Vanderpump Rules for the Bravo reality series’ upcoming ninth season due to racially insensitive things she’s said and done in the past.

While the longtime reality star and former podcast host, whose Straight Up With Stassi series was taken off the air this week in line with her exit from Vanderpump Rules, has not yet released a statement in regard to her firing, a source is speaking up and revealing that Stassi is understandably emotional at this time.

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry,” an insider told Us Weekly on June 11. “She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

After being called out by her former co-star, Faith Stowers, for teaming up with Kristen Doute and attempting to have her incarcerated for crimes she didn’t commit, including drugging men and theft, Stassi offered a public apology for her behavior and admitted that what she did to Faith was wrong. She also said she was taking accountability for what she said and pushing herself to make better decisions in the future.

Although Stassi said that she didn’t expect to be forgiven by Faith, the source told the magazine that she also “didn’t think” she would be fired from Vanderpump Rules, especially “after she shared her apology post on Instagram.” As the insider explained, Stassi genuinely felt bad and apologized for her actions but now, with no role on the show, she feels her apology may have actually backfired on her.”

While Stassi is certainly upset about her firing, she has no ill will towards Lisa Vanderpump and doesn’t believe it was Lisa’s fault that Bravo decided to cut ties with her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another source recently told Us Weekly magazine that Stassi was feeling as if she lost everything after being booted from the show that made her famous seven years ago.

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” a source explained to the outlet. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

Stassi also lost her monthly bridal column in Glamour magazine and her partnership with JustFab, which was featured several weeks ago on the show, in addition to several sponsorships.