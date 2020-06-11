Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt Rumored To Be Quietly Dating, But The ‘Fox News’ Stars Aren’t Admitting It

Rumors are swirling that Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are not only colleagues on Fox News, but are romantically involved with one another as well. A report from Vanity Fair emerged on Thursday detailing this juicy tidbit, but if they are dating, Hannity and Earhardt are not going to publicly confirm it at this point.

Just a week ago, it was revealed that Sean and his wife Jill Rhodes had apparently quietly divorced about a year ago. Once the news of this made some waves in the media and online, the couple released a statement that appeared to confirm the split.

Now, Vanity Fair details that Sean and Ainsley have supposedly been together in a romantic relationship for quite some time.

“Four current and former Fox News staffers told me that Hannity and Earhardt are dating– and have been for quite some time,” wrote Gabriel Sherman in his piece for the outlet.

Sherman described what one former Fox executive told him about a wedding held last August at New Jersey’s Trump National Golf Course. The wedding was for Pete Hegseth and producer Jennifer Rauchet. However, this former executive apparently remembered the event more for the grand entrance that Hannity and Earhardt made together after arriving on his private helicopter.

Apparently, Earhardt and Hannity don’t acknowledge their relationship outright around colleagues. However, they reportedly have been together multiple times in social settings and his friends have seen them acting like a couple.

“I knew they were involved. I saw it when we were all together. It wasn’t even that hidden,” one Hannity friend detailed.

In addition, the outlet shared that Earnhardt has been making her Fox & Friends appearances from Hannity’s basement as everyone works remotely with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked for comments, it seems that Hannity passed along a message via a Fox News spokesperson indicating that he does not discuss his personal life publicly. A spokesperson relayed a message from Earnhardt noting that she is focused on raising her daughter right now.

“Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate. I am not dating anyone,” Earhardt shared.

According to Page Six, Earhardt has been living in a rental house in the Hamptons throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Hannity’s Long Island home has a studio, and she apparently has been using that studio.

Despite that, sources for Page Six denied that Earhardt and Hannity are dating. If these two Fox News personalities are dating, it seems likely that they will have a tough time keeping it undercover now that it is making headlines. In the meantime, people will likely be watching for other signs that seem to either confirm or dispel these dating rumors.