Madi Edwards Hangs By The Pool While Rocking Frayed Shorts In Beverly Hills

Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share a sizzling shot that captured her in a pair of frayed shorts and a babydoll top. The update marked her second consecutive share in as many days.

The photo captured the model posed outside beneath a bright blue sky. A geotag in the post indicated that Madi was in Beverly Hills, California. She did not share her specific location, but she appeared to be in someone’s backyard. At her back were a one-story white house and a glistening blue pool.

Madi stood in front of the camera and had her shoulders tilted slightly toward the side. The Australian beauty looked off into the distance with a massive smile on her face. The image was cropped below her thigh but still showcased a good portion of her fit figure. She sported a sexy outfit from Boohoo Australia, and it did nothing but favors for her body.

On her upper half, she rocked a babydoll top that possessed a mustard yellow hue. The front of the garment was snug on her figure, and it had stretchy, ruched material. The piece boasted a scooping U-neckline but did not show much of her chest. Meanwhile, its capped sleeves were loose on her figure and left her slender arms in plain sight.

She sported a pair of white denim shorts that were worn tight on her waist and helped accentuate her tiny midsection. The garment’s leg holes were frayed and hit high on her leg, exposing a glimpse of her tanned thighs. She added several gold necklaces to her smooth collar and did not wear any additional accessories.

Madi wore her long locks with a middle part, and her bright blond highlights framed her face. She sported her typical application of glam that brought out all of her stunning features. Her look appeared to include defined brows that arched perfectly over her almond-shaped eyes. It also looked like she lined her eyebrows with dark eyeliner and wore a dusting of blush and highlighter on her cheekbones.

Madi kept her caption simple, sharing with fans that she was enjoying summer in LA. The post has already attracted over 7,000 likes, while an additional 70 followers left comments. Several boutiques also messaged Madi in an effort to get her to model their products.

“Hello Madi, We want you pretty lady!! Let’s collab! DM us,” one follower added.

“Hey Madi, You’re glowing, girl! We would love to collab with you! DM me,” another boutique added.

“You’re gorgeous bby,” one more complimented alongside a series of emoji.