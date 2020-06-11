Nadine Kerastas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Black Fishnet Bodysuit & Heels

Nadine Kerastas went scantily clad for her latest racy Instagram pic on Thursday afternoon. The model let it all hang out as she rocked a revealing ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Nadine left very little to the imagination as she wore a see-through black fishnet bodysuit. She opted to go braless under the skintight garment, giving fans at her bare chest underneath. The outfit also showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her flat tummy.

She wore a pair of black panties underneath the ensemble. They hugged her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist while helping to expose her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of large sunglasses on her face, a necklace around her throat, and black strappy heels on her feet.

In the first photo, Nadine posed with her legs apart and her arms lifted up next to her head as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the second snap, she bent one knee and placed it on the wall behind her while turning her face away from the camera.

Nadine wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a glowing makeup look. The application appeared to consist of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She looked to complete her face with nude gloss on her full lips.

Nadine’s 1.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. Fans clicked the like button on the photos more than 6,400 times in less than an hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also took to the comments section to share more than 330 remarks about the pics.

“What can I say! I love you so much,” one follower wrote.

“You’re absolutely magnificent,” another stated.

“Looking unbelievably gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Looking Hot Babes,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online photos. She’s been known to pose in scanty bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a tiny black two-piece while hanging out in the Jacuzzi with her bikini-clad friend. To date, that post has pulled in more than 21,000 likes and over 490 comments.