Pauline Tantot Is ‘Back In Town’ But Forgot To Bring Her Top

French model and social media star Pauline Tantot is going viral once again after posting a tempting picture in which her fingertips were all that managed to keep her perky assets from being completely revealed.

Tantot has never been shy about flaunting her nearly-bare body on Instagram, though. Since joining the platform in 2014, the 25-year-old has uploaded a plethora of steamy photographs in which she’s conveniently removed some piece of clothing or other in an effort to tease her followers — which currently number more than 4 million on IG — with her trim, yet curvaceous figure.

Such was the case once again with her update on June 11, when Tantot posed provocatively with a particular piece of clothing notably absent. Adding a caption that stated she was “back in town,” Tantot seemingly forgot to bring her top along with her as she was depicted in the steamy snapshot, which was geo-tagged to Paris, France.

In the side-view shot, Tantot posed with her face somewhat obscured by shadow. Regardless of the lighting (or lack thereof) her pouty lips and dark eyes smoldered as the Khassani Swimwear co-founder peered into the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, her long, golden blonde hair draped down over her shoulders, back and chest, catching a hint of light from the outside.

In the middle of the photo’s frame, the side of Tantot’s right breast was left exposed, save for the aforementioned fingertips that rested on top of it. While little was left to the imagination here, Tantot’s pose was thought-provoking nonetheless.

At the lower reaches of the photo frame, Tantot’s round, substantial backside was adorned only with the thin, violet fabric of her thong bottom. As a result, the sinuous nature of her figure was on full display in the picture.

Less than two hours after it had hit her feed, Tantot’s update blew up, inspiring nearly 200,000 double taps — one of which came from fellow Instagram star Polina Malinovskaya — while almost 1,000 comments had been left by her army of admirers.

“Absolutely sensational babewatch hottness,” wrote one of them, adding a peach emoji along with multiple others.

“Girl your body is insane,” opined another smitten fan.

“I would literally fly to Paris just for her,” wrote another commenter.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Tantot previously thrilled her fan base with a sexy snapshot that featured her bronzed booty in a minuscule pink and purple thong. That post rocked IG to the tune of nearly 330,000 likes.