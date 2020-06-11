Pauline Tantot Is ‘Back In Town’ & Shares New Pic With No Top

French model Pauline Tantot drew attention once again after posting a tempting picture in which her fingertips were all that managed to keep her perky assets from being completely revealed.

Tantot has never been shy about flaunting her nearly-bare body on Instagram. Since joining the platform in 2014, the 25-year-old has uploaded a plethora of steamy photographs in which she conveniently removed some piece of clothing in an effort to tease her followers — which currently number more than 4 million — with her trim, yet curvaceous figure.

Such was the case once again with her update on June 11, when Tantot posed provocatively with a particular piece of clothing notably absent. This time, she seemingly forgot to bring her top along with her as she was photographed for the steamy snapshot, which, per the geotag, may have been taken in Paris, France.

In the side view shot, Tantot posed with her face somewhat obscured by a shadow. Regardless of the lighting, or lack thereof, her pouty lips and dark eyes smoldered as the Khassani Swimwear co-founder peered into the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, her long, golden blond hair draped down over her shoulders, back, and chest, catching a hint of light from the outside.

In the middle of the photo’s frame, the side of Tantot’s right breast was left exposed, save for the aforementioned fingertips that rested on top of it. While little was left to the imagination here, her pose was thought-provoking nonetheless.

At the lower reaches of the photo frame, Tantot’s round backside was adorned only with the thin, violet fabric of her thong bottom. As a result, the sinuous nature of her figure was on full display in the picture.

The model’s update was a big hit, garnering nearly 200,000 double-taps in less than two hours, one of which came from fellow Instagram star Polina Malinovskaya. Her army of admirers also left more than 1,000 comments.

“Absolutely sensational babewatch hottness,” wrote one of them, adding a peach emoji along with multiple others.

“Girl your body is insane,” opined another smitten fan.

“I would literally fly to Paris just for her,” wrote another commenter.

“Could almost put a champagne glass on this beautifully curved derriere,” commented another admirer of Tantot’s form.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Tantot previously thrilled her fanbase with a sexy snapshot that featured wearing a minuscule pink-and-purple thong and showcasing her bronzed booty. That post rocked Instagram to the tune of nearly 330,000 likes.