Khloe Terae Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny String Bikini

Khloe Terae looked gorgeous and relaxed in her latest Instagram update. The model gave fans a look at her fabulous figure in a tiny string bikini while she soaked her feet in a rose petal bath.

Khloe’s update consisted of 10 photos that saw her striking several poses in the skimpy swimsuit. Her bathtub was filled with red, pink, and white rose petals, and it was next to an open window. A container of roses, as well as a few single stems, sat next to her by the tub.

The popular influencer rocked the minuscule white bikini. The top featured a halter-style neck with tiny triangle cups that gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with strings that tied into loopy bows around her hips.

For most of the pictures, Khloe was seated on the edge of a tub with her hair wrapped in a white towel. She was holding a cup of what appeared to be herbal tea while her feet soaked in the water. In her other hand was a book.

Several of the snaps caught the model from angles above her head, which showed off her voluptuous chest and shapely back and shoulders. One image featured her sitting with her feet outside the tub as she read the book. The picture captured her entire body, showing off her long, lean legs and her smooth, bronze skin.

The last two photos of the series captured her as she stood in the window. One showed her looking outside as she posed with one knee bent. The other caught her leaning against the window frame on her toes. She arched her back and showed off her booty and toned legs.

Khloe looked to be wearing little, if any, makeup. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and chunky bracelets. She also sported a pale pink polish on her long nails.

Khloe wrote a positive message in the caption.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over how sexy she looked in the snaps.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“A dream,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Every shot breathtaking, absolutely gorgeous woman,” a third follower chimed in.

Khloe has a way of wowing her followers. Most of the time, she does it by wearing very little. Last month, she thrilled fans with a series of snapshots that saw her flaunting her figure in a swimsuit that left little to the imagination.