Holly Barker Looks Smoking Hot As She Poses In A Plunging Leopard-Print Bathing Suit

Holly Barker didn’t appear shy as she flaunted her sexy figure in a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model stunned as she got steamy for the camera.

In the snap, Holly looked smoking hot while she rocked a skimpy leopard-print bathing suit. The garment fastened around her neck and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. It also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage.

The suit fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips and put her long, lean legs on full display in the process. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck.

Holly sat in front of a plain wall with her legs apart. She had both of her hands resting in front of her as she arched her back and looked away from the lens with a seductive expression on her face. Her feet were bare and a green plant sat next to her.

Holly wore her bright blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as as a light dusting of eyeshadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under her eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Holly’s 899,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 2,500 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave her over 230 messages during that time.

“You are spark of beauty babe,” one follower declared.

“Beautiful photo of you here,” remarked another.

“Temptress,” a third person stated.

“Always so inspiring/true in your deeper posts; if only to be lost in that mind of yours for a minute,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy about spotlighting her toned physique in racy outfits. She’s become known for sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy tops, and tight bottoms in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently stunned fans in a gorgeous pink bikini on the beach. To date, that snap has raked in more than 7,000 likes and over 300 comments.