‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Flaunts Her Abs In A Tiny White Bikini And Sheer Kimono

Gabi was modeling her swimwear as she took a stroll down a sidewalk.

Gabi Butler showed off her incredible abs and her fabulous beach style in a set of photos that she shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Gabi, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, hasn’t been shy about flaunting her fit physique on social media, and her latest bikini snaps didn’t disappoint her fans. The competitive cheerleader was photographed confidently rocking a skimpy two-piece in a brilliant white hue that majorly popped against her deep tan. Gabi’s bathing suit top was adjustable, and she wore the garment’s tiny triangle cups pulled far apart to showcase her powerful chest muscles and perky cleavage.

The athlete’s matching bottoms appeared to feature a fixed triangle front that provided little coverage. The garment didn’t have string ties, but its side straps were thin bands that stretched around Gabi’s hips. She was wearing them slung down low, and this helped make her chiseled abs and obliques the main focus of her photos. However, she was also flaunting her toned legs as she took a stroll outside on a somewhat gray and cloudy day.

Gabi also wore an open-front kimono. Her swimsuit cover up was sheer, and it was an eye-catching gold color. The garment was decorated with intricate floral embroidery. It also had bell sleeves trimmed with pom pom fringe and a scalloped bottom hem that almost brushed the ground.

Gabi accessorized her outfit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a patterned headscarf, which she wore tied behind her head. The hair covering was teal with a gold geometric print. Gabi wore her long, dark tresses styled in natural-looking waves that cascaded over her chest and back.

Gabi’s makeup application appeared to include a subtle smokey eye and a dark pink lip. In all three of her photos, she flashed a big smile at the camera as she struck a few playful poses.

Gabi didn’t share the location of her photos, but the setting included a row of palm trees, a basketball court, and a few buildings. She was pictured walking barefoot on a sidewalk surrounded by thick, green grass. She tagged the brand Bikini Block to let her fans know where she got her swimsuit.

Gabi’s caption was about love, and she received plenty of it in the comments section of her post. Her fans have also liked her photos over 136,000 times since she initially shared the set on her account.

“This is just stunning,” read one response to her post.

“Goddess vibes,” another admirer added.

“Honestly this is your look right here,” a third fan opined.

Gabi rocked a similar ensemble in a photo that she shared back in April. The green bikini she was pictured wearing appeared to be the exact same style as the white suit, and she also paired it with a patterned headscarf.